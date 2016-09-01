EXCLUSIVE: David Addy signs for Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos

Defender David Addy has ended months of inactive by signing for Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old cultured left back has been training with the club in England where they are on pre-season.

Addy has ben without a club since terminating his contract with Belgian side Waaslan Beveren last season.

"I am very excited about coming to India and playing in the ISL. The club management has shown a lot of faith in me, and have given me a chance to play for them this season," Addy said.

"I intend to prove to them and the fans that I can add to the team's performance, and I hope to win the ISL in my very first season with the Lions."

Addy has previously played for Randers (Denmark), Portuguese trio FC Porto, Academia and Vitoria Guimaraes and Panaitolikos of Greece.

