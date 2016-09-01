EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari joins Ukrainian top-flight side Stal Kamianske

Ghanaian striker Kwame Amponsah Karikari has joined Ukrainian Premier League side Stal Kamianske on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old sealed the move on the summer transfer deadline day on Wednesday.

Karikari quit Norwegian side Haugesund due to lack of regular starting opportunities and has joined the struggling top-flight side.

Stal's Dutch manager Joop Gall is a long-standing admirer of the former Inter Allies striker and believes his arrival will help overturn the fortunes of the club.

Karikari has had spells in Sweden and Turkey and was strongly linked with Kazakhstan Premier League side Irtysh Pavlodar.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com