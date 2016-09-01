Ghana Football Association(GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has cautioned players of the Black Stars to cremate the present wrangling between the GFA and the Ministry and concentrate on Saturday's AFCON qualifier.

He told the players to rather concentrate on the game against Rwanda and their World Cup qualifiers next month respectively.

The Ministry’s suggestion that the Black Stars coach Avram Grant must use local players to cut down cost and to meet the demands of other disciplines has thrown the entire sporting populace into argument ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifier.

But the football chief speaking to the players on day one of their training, charged the team to remain focused and not allow the current happenings( rancour between the FA and the Ministry) to affect their play.

He also commended the team for flying down to honor the national assignment at their own expense.

“Let’s focus on the game, it’s a very important assignment which offers the coach to really have a good assessment ahead of the World Cup qualifier and to confirm our qualification for the Nations Cup.”

“I must congratulate you also for paying for your own air fares.”

The stars will begin their residential camping today.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the team’ s winning bonus has been drastically slashed to $2,500 due to the Ministry's claim of no funds.

Ghana has already qualified for the Gabon championship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum