Sports News | 1 September 2016 12:41 CET

Sergio Traguil Demoted …Preko Takes Over Hearts

By Daily Guide
Traguil with his demotion letter in hand at the secretariat  on Tuesday


Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has tasked deputy coach Yaw Preko to take over from head coach Sergio Traguil.

The Portuguese trainer fell out of favor with his employers following his recent poor run; failing to win before home crowd and the recent 1-3 loss to Bechem United with three games to the end of the league.

Consequently, the club’s management has asked Preko to continue from where the Portuguese trainer ended.

Indications are that the coach expressed displeasure when he was handed his demotion letter at the club’s Asylum Down secretariat on Tuesday.

He has been reassigned to the club’s juvenile division.

Preko began his duty yesterday and has promised to take the remaining three games one at a time.

Hearts, placed fourth on the league table, will be hoping to scale over Dwarfs, Medeama and New Edubiase hurdles in their quest   to wrestle for the league title.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

