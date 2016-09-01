Minister Pledges Hockey ‘Rwanda’ Cash

The Sports Minister (3rd L) flanked by Executives of the Hockey Association

Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has promised the men and women national hockey teams (Black Sticks/ Black Sticks Ladies) a fraction of the Black Stars- Rwanda AFCON cash for the Hockey World League 1.

He has therefore tasked the teams to ensure that they emerge winners in their respective categories in the forthcoming tournament scheduled for September 9 to 11 in Accra.

At the launch of the tournament which is drawing countries from Kenya, Namibia and Nigeria, he mentioned that emerging winners will not only qualify them for round two, but will encourage the corporate world's support again.

Winners of the ladies qualifies for the round two world league in Spain in 2017, while their male counterparts will play in Bangladesh same year.

The Minister lauded the intention of the world hockey governing body, International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the initiative.

He reiterated his stand for the equitable distribution of the national cake among the various disciplines saying, “Don’t worry, l will give you part of the Black Stars Rwanda budget.”

President of the Ghana Hockey Association Richard Akpokavie said preparation for the hockey league has reached pole position.

However, the organizers of the tournament, Ghana Hockey Association is calling on corporate Ghana to support them with a staggering figure of GH¢100,000 to take care of the budget.

So far, Esan-Loco Co Ltd, a clearing and forwarding agent, Vodafone and ABL are some of the corporate bodies that have been supporting the event financially.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum