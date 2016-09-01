Chelsea Re-Sign David Luiz

Chelsea have re-signed their former defender David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract.

Chelsea, who had earlier seen a reported £35m offer for the 29-year-old turned down, confirmed on Wednesday evening that they had agreed terms with PSG.

He was the second defender to move to the club on deadline day, with Marcos Alonso joining from Fiorentina on a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth around £23 million.

Luiz had first joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2011 and the Brazil international won the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League during his initial spell at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m delighted to return to Chelsea,” he told the club’s official website . “We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and Antonio Conte achieve a lot of success.

“I always had a wonderful relationship with the fans and I am looking forward to wearing the blue shirt at Stamford Bridge once again.”

Luiz moved to the Parc des Princes from Chelsea for £50 million in the summer of 2014 and started all four of the French champions’ competitive fixtures so far this season.

However, earlier this month Le Parisien reported that new coach Unai Emery had told the player he was no longer guaranteed a starting role.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s United States defender Matt Miazga has joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season.

-espnfc