Checkatrade Trophy: Essien supports Daniel Pappoe in Crawley Town win

Michael Essien was among the spectators that trooped to the Checkatrade Stadium on Tuesday during Crawley Town's 1-0 victory in the Checkatrade Trophy Group E on Tuesday night to support his countryman, Daniel Pappoe.

Pappe, was a youth player between 2006 and 2013, which happens to be the same time Michael Essien was a cult hero at the Stamford Bridge and the two became close friends.

Michael Essien, who has been in London, training with the Chelsea junior side in his bid to relaunch his career decided to make a trip to Crawley Town to support his long term friend.

However, Daniel Pappoe, who was on the bench was an unused substitute in Crawley Town's 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

