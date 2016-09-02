PHOTOS: Black Stars step up preparations for final AFCON qualifier

Black Stars coach Avram Grant held his second training session with the players on Wednesday at the Accra sports stadium ahead of final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

Grant supervised 19 players - an improved number to the 14 that trained on the first day - as the team stepped up preparations.

New arrivals Samuel Tetteh, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu as well as goalkeepers Razak Braimah Adam Kwarasey plus Bechem united poster boy Abednego Tetteh all took part in the training.

PHOTOS BY: DANIEL BOIFIO JNR.

DBJ Productions



