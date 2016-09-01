Deadline Day recap: Gyan, Atsu and Adomah big movers as transfer window shuts



As clubs tried to beat the clock, GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a complete low-down of how Ghanaian fared in Europe and elsewhere as the window shuts on Wednesday night.

Christian Atsu completed a season-long loan switch from Chelsea to Newcastle United.

Hello Toon Army! I'm so happy to join @NUFC today. Can't wait to experience the fantastic atmosphere pic.twitter.com/1wGmLWderI

— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) August 31, 2016

Ghana wideman Albert Adomah completed a three-year deal from Middlesbrough to Championship side Aston Villa on transfer day deadline.

Someone is happy to be in claret and blue and we're happy to have you here, Albert! #WelcomeAlbert #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/m7u6Webr42 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 31, 2016

Prince Buaben's move to Ross County fell through after the Ghanaian failed to reach personal terms. Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan signed a one-year deal with Al Ahli as he completed his return to the United Arab Emirates.

OFFICIAL: Asamoah Gyan has completed a season loan move Al Ahli Dubai from Shanghai SIPG. pic.twitter.com/D14vXQhfgx

— TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) August 31, 2016

Austrian side FK Austria Wien announced the signing of Ghana defender Abdul Kadri Mohammed from AshantiGold on a four-year deal. The deal was sealed on transfer deadline day on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Ghana youth international Ernest Ohemeng joined second-tier club Academica on loan from top-flight side Moreirense in Portugal. The 22-year-old leaves Moreirense after just one season where he made 22 appearances.

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei completed a loan move from Lega Promo side U.S Ancona 1905 from Seria B side Benevento. The former Ghana youth midfielder completed the switch on the transfer day deadline on Wednesday.

Ex-Ghana youth star Michael Anaba signed a one-year deal with Italian lower side CD Eldense, less than 24-hours after terminating his contract with Elche.

Serie A new-boys Pescara sent Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi on loan to Serie B side Novara until the end of the season.

Norwegian side Valerenga completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Ernest Agyiri from Manchester City.

English League One side Bristol Rovers acquired Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Former Ghana youth international Kwame Nsor left French Ligue 1 side FC Metz to join Portuguese side Portuguese club Uniao.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Sowatey completed a one-year deal with Maltese second-tier side Xaghra United after a successful trial.

Italian Lega Promo side, Mantova FC secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu on loan from Fiorentina.

