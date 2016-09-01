Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan to report for Black Stars training today after sealing loan deal with Al Ahli

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is expected to report to national team duty after sorting out his club future on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old moved fast to secure a season long loan with UAE giants Al Ahli after failing to secure a similar move to Reading.

Gyan has been excused by the technical handlers of the team after it became clear that he was on a hunt for club.

He however secured a sensational move to Al Ahli surprisingly the direct rivals of Al Ain the club he gained legendary status with before leaving for China.

He is expected to lead the Black Stars team out in their game against the Amavubi of Rwanda this Saturday.

WHEN YOUR CALAMITY SATRTS DON'T HESITATE TO CALL ME,I WILL BE THERE TO GIVE YOU MY SHOULDER.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
