It's a turbulent time for the Phobian family but club spokesman Opare Addo has called on supporters to back the interim role of Yaw Preko.

The former Ghana striker is acting head coach of the club, Opare says, because the management know Preko will not disappoint. With Sergio Traguil, who was appointed as head coach of the club when Kenichi Yatshuhatshi parted ways with club, being demoted, Preko oversees things for the last three games.

The performance of the Accra-based club has not been consistent since Kenichi's departure, and many fans have called on the management to show the Portuguese tactician the exit.

After playing twelve matches in the second round, Sergio has won three, lost two and drawn seven. Hearts have 42 points and are fourth, six points adrift of league leaders Wa All Stars.

Opare said, “We as a club we looked at the positive side and decided to appoint Yaw Preko as the head coach of the club when Kenichi left the club but unfortunately he was on national assignment with the U-20 so we decided to bring in Sergio who was at that time coaching the youth team but we have realized that Yaw Preko is now needed at the moment so we have send Sergio back to the youth level.:

Speaking Asempa Sports, he went on to say, “We don’t want to lose anything again because mathematically we are not out of the title race so nobody should rule us out. We are trying to do anything to ensure that and I want to call on the supporters to support the club and the decision of the management because we know that Yaw Preko will not disappoint us.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah