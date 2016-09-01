Christian Atsu: Black Stars winger joins Newcastle

Ghanaian midfielder , Christian Atsu has sealed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Newcastle.

The 24-year-old after completing his medical on Wednesday agreed to feature for the North England side in his quest to get much playing time.

Newcastle United have the option to buy the Christian Atsu outrightly, if he impresses, the head coach of the club Rafael Benitez.

'NUFC belatedly confirmed the arrival of signing #12 at 10.30pm on Wednesday, Chelsea's Christian Atsu joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy' a statement on the official website of the club reads.

Atsu moved to Stamford Bridge from Porto in 2013 but has never made a senior competitive appearance for them, being loaned out to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Spaniards Malaga.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international made a brief substitute appearance at SJP while on loan at the Toffees - claiming an assist in their 3-0 win back in March 2015.

Atsu is in the squad for Ghana's African Nations Cup qualifier at home to Rwanda on Saturday and a friendly against Russia in Moscow three days later.

Playing three times in the 2014 World Cup Finals, Atsu's Ghana have qualified for the African Nations Cup Final in January - along with Momo Diame's Senegal and Achraf Lazaar's Morocco. They should be joined by DR Congo (Chancel Mbemba) after this weekend.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh