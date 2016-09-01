Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez tips loan signing Christian Atsu to explode at the club

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has tipped loan Ghanaian signing Christian Atsu to hit the ground running after completing his switch to St James Park on transfer day deadline.

The Ghanaian winger has joined the Magpies on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with the view to a permanent deal.

And manage Rafa Benitez is confident the Ghana international will a key part of his squad this season

"I agreed with our fans that we needed to bring in another winger, so I am very happy to welcome Christian to the club," he told the club's website

"He has good ability and pace in the wide areas and also has good experience of English football.

"He has a different style of play to the other players we have at the moment and that will be important for the squad."

The winger has previously been on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga, scoring four goals in 24 appearances the Spanish side last season.

