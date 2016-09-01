CONFIRMED: Austria side FK Austria Wien announce Kadri Mohammed signing on four-year deal

Austrian side FK Austria Wien have announced the signing of Ghana defender Abdul Kadri Mohammed from AshantiGold on a four-year deal.

The deal was sealed on transfer deadline day on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who is training with Ghana's squad for this Saturday's AFCON qualifier, is expected to join his new teammates after the international break.

"Due to the qualification for the group stage of the Europa League an opportunity has opened up for us that we wanted to use,' Austrian Wien Sporting director Franz Wohlfahrt said.

"I am very happy that we transfer this has been successful, because it was only a matter of time before he will make the jump to Europe.

"Now it would be all the more pleased that we got this promising player. We see his involvement as an investment in the future."

Mohammed's ability to play in midfield and as a rocky centre back will bolster the club in Europe and in the domestic league.

