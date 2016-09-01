Atsu Joins Newcastle United

Newcastle United have announced the signing of Ghanaian International Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

The Ghana international has agreed a loan deal to St James’ Park and the move could turn into a permanent deal if he is successful on Tyneside.

He has 42 Ghana caps to his name and has netted nine times at international level.

In 2015 he scored the goal of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations and was also voted player of the competition.

Rafa Benitez has focused on bringing in more wide men in the last few days of the window and Atsu could soon be joined by West Brom’s Callum McManaman.

Atsu moved to Stamford Bridge from Porto in 2013 but has never made a competitive senior appearance for them, being loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

The 24 year-old Ghanaian international made a brief substitute appearance at SJP while on loan at the Toffees – claiming an assist in their 3-0 win back in March 2015.

Atsu is in the squad for Ghana’s African Nations Cup qualifier at home to Rwanda on Saturday and a friendly against Russia in Moscow three days later.

Playing three times at the 2014 World Cup Finals, Atsu’s Ghana have qualified for the African Nations Cup Final in January

Christian Atsu’s agent, Saif Rubie announced the deal to Newcastle on twitter adding that the official announcement will be up shortly.