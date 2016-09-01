Nii Lantey Vanderpuije commends Ghana Cricket Team

The National U-19 boys’ Cricket team are in South Africa for the ICC Africa division 2 tournament in Benoni.

The week long tournament which is also the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier (ICC CWCQ) starts next month with the winner picking the sole slot for the 2018 Cricket World Cup which will be staged in New Zealand.

Defending champions Ghana faces Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria in an ODI round robin game.

Despite the inability of the Min of Youth & Sports to release $34,000 budget for the 2016 edition of the tournament, Ghana has left early to acclimatize with whether and pitch before they play their first 50 overs with Botswana.

The Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuije commended the Ghana Cricket Association led by Dr. William Ampofo for finding their own resources to go for the tournament. He asked all sports Federations to try to find funds for their programs and then if necessary, the Sports Ministry can support.