Millennium Marathon 2016 - Race Rules

-The Millennium Marathon race is organized according to IAAF rules.

The Marathon 21K race is open to all professional and non-professional athletes 18 years and above.

-Registration fees are non- refundable.

-Race Numbers-Official race numbers are to be worn in front.

-Swapping of race numbers is not allowed, your race number is linked to you and the finishing time. Allowing another person to compete with your racing number will result in disqualification of the race number.

-Club or association colours are permitted. Political party colours are NOT accepted.

-Only printed shirts promoting charities will be allowed.

-No dogs are allowed.

-Professional Athletes both local and foreign who wish to participate in the marathon need to register for the Professional Athlete Programme.

-Professional Athletes who wish to participate for the prize money must comply with IAAF and GAF rules.

-You are to participate only in the race category for which you had applied and for which your entry has been confirmed. Your entry and running number bib is not transferable to any other person under any circumstance.

-Runners found to have interchanged their running number bib with another individual, will be disqualified from the Event and shall not be allowed to apply or participate in the 2017 edition of the Event.

-The Organizer reserves the right to disqualify or exclude any person from competition who gives incorrect personal data/details on the entry form, who has been banned from competition, or who is suspected of having taken banned substances. No refund of entry fee will be made.

-No result will be given to runners of the Half Marathon or 5K, who do not start their run at the respective start times of the race categories they have been confirmed in. Such runners will be disqualified.

-Prize Money is applicable only for the Half Marathon (Men and Women).

-No wheeled vehicles are allowed on the course. Anyone bringing wheeled vehicles will be disqualified from the race; you will be asked to leave the course. This regulation does not apply to the 'Disability'.

-Participants are not allowed to run with babies or children who are under aged for any of the race categories.

-In order to ensure the re-opening of roads to normal traffic by timings depending upon respective race category start times, the organizers will designate cut off times at specified locations. Runners failing to reach these specific locations within times specified must stick to the footpath in order to complete your race .

-Any person found wearing the incorrect bib or no bib will be disqualified and removed by the course security.

-Any mutilation, alteration or damage to the bib will amount to disqualification of the runner from the Event.

-Organizers reserve the right to stop any participant from participating who is found medically unfit to continue in the opinion of the medical personnel.

-For security reasons, participants are requested to come without any baggage.

-It is strongly recommended that you do not leave valuables like mobile phone, camera, jewelry, watch, electronic gadgets, etc. in the bag stored. Organizers are not responsible for any loss of baggage and belongings.

-Participants are requested to cooperate with the police and security personnel deputed at the event venue and on route. Participants/supporters are liable to random checking on race day; this is for your own security.

-Photographs taken of runners on race day will be used for the purpose of promoting the event.





Route 21 Millennium Marathon