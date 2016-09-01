Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has urged the media to make the game of hockey like football by giving the game a wider coverage.

Addressing journalists at the Media Launch of the World Hockey League Round One at the Theodocia Okoe Hockey Stadium in Accra, he said Ghana has talented players who can place the nation among the best on the African continent and the world.

He recalled the triumph of Great Britain in hockey at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games where they won gold and cherished it most, and that victory has thrilled the nation.

He urged Ghanaians to have passion for hockey because his administration is prepared to support the least financed and lesser known sports.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuije thanked the corporate sponsors who will benefit from tax incentives. “let’s reciprocate the gesture of our corporate sponsors” as he put it.

He hinted having established relation with the Indian High Commission to support Ghana to construct a water base astro turf and organize coaching clinics for officials and players.

He assured student players of a change in the school calendar to afford many students to get serious with sports.

The Minister urged the male and female teams of Ghana to come out of the competition as hosts and winners and move up to the Round Two series in Bangladesh and Spain respectively.

He also informed that Phase Two of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is about to start with the building of a hotel, indoor gymnasium and two hockey pitches.

President of the Ghana Hockey Association, Richard Akpokavie invited Ghanaian sports fans to the three days of international hockey, some matches to be played under floodlights.

He said Ghana has quality hockey players who are capable of making it to the next Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia. Captains of the Black Sticks Salya Nsalnini and Getty Inkoom promised to win as they are rated fourth and second in male and female categories

The 2016 World Hockey League Round One starting from September 9 to 11 is between Ghana, Kenya, Namibia and Nigeria.