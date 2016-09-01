Black Stars To Get World Cup Russia 2018 Feeling

Even before the 2018 World Cup gets under way, the Black Stars of Ghana will have the feeling of the atmosphere in Russia when the play the mundial hosts on Tuesday, September, 6 2016.

Ghana play Russia in an International Friendly to prepare both teams for major tournaments coming, for Ghana, it is due to their performance in previous tournaments that has advertised the nation as a top football nation in Africa.

The Black Stars who have already made it to the next African Nations Cup, Gabon 2017, faces Rwanda on Saturday before flying to Russia.

President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantekyi met the players and commended them for showing patriotism as some of the foreign based players contributed to play for their airfares because the Ministry of Youth & Sports is cash strapped.

Mubarak Wakaso, one of the experience players in the team said they are very much concentrated on the Rwanda game so that they can win and have the winning spirit and mentality.

At the time of filing this report, 14 players were in camp, made up of three locals and 11 foreign based. Seven of them had their plane tickets paid by Andre Dede Ayew, the Assistant Captain who cannot honour the match due to injury.

The Black Stars will play Uganda in the World Cup Qualifier on October 7, 2016 and the Russian game is to afford the coach, Avram Grant an opportunity to study his players and give the young players the chance to express themselves in a high profile international match.

Players in camp by Wednesday: Razak Brimah, Adam Kwarasey , Richard Ofori , Daniel Amartey , Edwin Gyimah , Baba Rahman, Yaw Yeboah, Jonathan Mensah, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, David Accam, Afriyie Acquah, Samuel Tetteh, Godfred Donsah, Dauda Mohammed, Kadiri Mohammed, John Boye and Frank Acheampong