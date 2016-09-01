Ghana To Host 2016 Hockey World League

Chairman of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) Mr. Richard Akpokavi has confirmed that Ghana will host the 2016 Hockey World League Round 1 at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium in Accra from September 9-11.

Speaking at a Media Launch on Wednesday, August 31, Mr. Akpokavi explained the spirit behind the decision to hosting the tournament.

“‘We from the Ghana Hockey Association think it is important for us to host this tournament. We believe it’s an opportunity to introduce to Ghanaians hockey in Africa and the world aside the local league”

“It also offers an opportunity to the corporate world – those who have supported us in the past and those who intend to come on board,” Mr. Akpokavi said.

The Hockey League is activated by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to serve as a path for countries to use to qualify for the world cup. It also serves as an opportunity for countries to score ranking points.

Four countries; Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Namibia will compete in the 2016 Hockey World League Round 1. The champions in both the male and female categories will qualify to play in the Round 2 which comes off in February 2017.

Mr. Akpokavi also used the opportunity to call on the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) through the sector minister (Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye) who was present at the Media launch to consider building more infrastructures to help build the game.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]

sports24gh.com