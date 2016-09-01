CONFIRMED: Serie A side Pescara farm out Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi to Novara

Serie A new-boys Pescara have sent Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi on loan to Serie B side Novara until the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Selasi, 20, helped Pescara secure Serie A promotion last season.

However Pescara manager Massimo Oddo deemed him surplus to requirement at the club and told him to leave on loan.

Novara believe the youngster has what it takes to steer them to promotion.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com