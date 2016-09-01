Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 06:55 CET

CONFIRMED: Serie A side Pescara farm out Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi to Novara

Serie A new-boys Pescara have sent Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi on loan to Serie B side Novara until the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Selasi, 20, helped Pescara secure Serie A promotion last season.

However Pescara manager Massimo Oddo deemed him surplus to requirement at the club and told him to leave on loan.

Novara believe the youngster has what it takes to steer them to promotion.

