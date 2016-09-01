Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 06:55 CET

Norwegian side Valerenga thrilled with acquisition of Ghana teen Ernest Agyiri from Man City

Norwegian side Valerenga have praised the qualities of Ghana teenager Ernest Agyiri after completing his signing from Manchester City.

Agyiri, 18, moved to the Ullevaal Stadion for the remainder of the Norwegian season as loanee from City.

The Etihad giants are keen to see the former Ghana U17 midfielder garner experience while in Norway.

Valerenga manager Kjetil AndrÃ© Rekdal has hailed the qualities of the youngster who joins former Right to Dream Academy boys Mohammed Abu and Bismark Adjei-Boateng in the Eliteserien.

" He is a technical, offensive player with vast repertoire that we have borrowed from the City. As its known, Ronny Deila had good contacts in the City Academy for a long time and we have been allowed to borrow Ernest that reason," he told the press.

We must change our self-centered and handout mindset, if we must move from dependency to self-sufficiency, dignity and pride.



