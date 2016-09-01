EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ghana youth striker Kwame Nsor quits French side Metz to join Portuguese club Uniao Madeira

Former Ghana youth international Kwame Nsor has left French Ligue 1 side FC Metz to join Portuguese side Portuguese club Uniao Madeira, the club has confirmed.

Nsor, 24, spent six seasons at Metz including loan spells at German side Kaiserslautern and Belgian second-tier side FC Seraing.

The former Wa All Stars striker is keen to impress in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com