Sports News | 1 September 2016 06:10 CET

English lower-tier side Bristol Rovers sign Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng from Crystal Palace

English League One side Bristol Rovers have acquired Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace, the club has announced.

Boateng, 20, has made three appearances for Palace and made 30 for Plymouth while on loan last term, helping Argyle reach the League Two play-off final.

Manager Darrell Clarke said of his latest signing; 'I am delighted to be able to welcome Hiram to Bristol Rovers and wish him every success whilst he is with us.

'I would like to thank the club's owner and directors for making this signing possible and to thank Crystal Palace for allowing Hiram to move to The Memorial Stadium.

Boateng made his English Premier League debut for Palace last season in a game against Swansea City.

