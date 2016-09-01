Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 06:10 CET

Christian Atsu becomes 37th Chelsea player to leave Stamford Bridge on loan

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has moved to English Championship side Newcastle United from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Magpies have announced.

The 24-year-old becomes the 37th player to be sent out on loan by Stamford Bridge giants Chelsea.

Atsu failed to convince Italian manager Antonio Conte of his readiness for first team opportunities and told him to look elsewhere.

The former FC Porto starlet says he is thrilled to move to the St James' Park.

"I'm very happy to be at Newcastle," the winger said.

"It's a very big club. They have good facilities and I think Newcastle have one of the best coaches in the world.

