Sports News | 31 August 2016 21:55 CET

Ghana Premier League: Hasaacas hold Medeama to 2-2 draw at Tarkwa

Sekondi Hasaacas and Medeama settled for a two-all draw at the T and A Park on Wednesday in an outstanding league tie.

Hasaacas threw away a two-goal lead, after Saliu Babawo, started the scoring for them before Samuel Afful doubled it, but the relegation-threatened Hasaacas couldn't hold on to the 2-goal advantage, as Bernard Ofori pulled one back, before Kwesi Donsu secured the equaliser for the hosts.

Hasaacas are still lying 15th on the league log of the Ghana Premier League.

The 'Giants of the West' were handed a late minute opportunity to win the day, but Samuel Afful missed from the spot kick.

The league will go on recess for the weekend and resume next week with match day 28 fixtures.

Sports News

By: Andy Lumor
