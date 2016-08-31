Asamoah Gyan completes move to Al Ahli Dubai after medical

The captain of the Black Stars has successfully gone through a medical at Al ALHI of Dubai for a reunion with former Al Ain coach Olaroiu Cosmin.

Asamoah Gyan together with his agent and Business Manager Sammy Anim Addo after he reiterated his love and commitment for his nation Ghana, went off from Reading to UAE by not trading the AFCON amid his battle to return to full fitness.

Gyan has joined Al Ahli Dubai for a season from Chinese club SIPG.