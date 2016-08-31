Hearts of Oak midfielder Richard Yamoah finally returns to first team training

Hearts of Oak midfielder Richard Yamoah has started training with the first team.

The hardworking midfielder picked up a knee injury against Medeama in the second game of the campaign and that has kept him out of the team for a very long time.

Yamoah has faced several setbacks in his attempts to return to the first team but he was at training on Wednesday after being out for some weeks.

He was not involved in the full training but he trained separately from the full squad.

