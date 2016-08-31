Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 20:25 CET

Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matheo delighted with signing of wideman Albert Adomah


Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matheo has hailed the capture of Ghana winger Albert Adomah.

Adomah, 28, has joined Villa following contractual dispute with Middlesbrough.

The pacy wideman decided to stay in the English championship after helping Boro to gain promotion to the top-flight.

'I am happy to have brought Adomah in. Like others he knows what it requires to win promotion from the Championship,' he said.

The former Bristol City winger made 143 appearances for Middelsbrough.

be happy for you're living but be mindful of how you express your hapiness.
By: franklin
ft_top_line

