Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matheo delighted with signing of wideman Albert Adomah



Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matheo has hailed the capture of Ghana winger Albert Adomah.

Adomah, 28, has joined Villa following contractual dispute with Middlesbrough.

The pacy wideman decided to stay in the English championship after helping Boro to gain promotion to the top-flight.

'I am happy to have brought Adomah in. Like others he knows what it requires to win promotion from the Championship,' he said.

The former Bristol City winger made 143 appearances for Middelsbrough.

