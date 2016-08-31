Ghana Premier League: Sergio Traguil: Hearts of Oak were not fair to me

Sergio Traguil has voiced out his displeasure at the decision of Hearts of Oak to demote him to their youth team.

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday replaced Sergio Traguil with his assistant Yaw Preko to steer the affairs of the club, after a poor run of form.

Despite managing three wins in 12 league games, Sergio Traguil has stated that the club's decision to demote him was unjustified.

'If they make a fair analysis, they will see that they have been unfair to me. They just have to make a fair analysis not comparisons with this or that because you can't compare coaches' work because it is not the same and therefore they have not been fair at all,' he told Starr Sports.

The 34-year-old Portuguese took over Kenichi Yatsuhashi, the Japanese-American before the start of the second round of the league.

Their title chase suffered a major setback after they lost 1-3 against Bechem United on match day 27 to trail the league leaders, Wa All Stars by six points.

Hearts of Oak are currently lying 4th on the league log of the Ghana Premier League, with three matches to end the season.

