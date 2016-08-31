Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016

Hearts of Oak board members visit training ground

Hearts of Oak board members Professor Kofi Kumado, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, Thomas Esso, and Frank Nelson visited the team's training ground on Wednesday.

Also present at the Legon Ajax Park training pitch was acting Managing Director Vincent Odotei-Sowah.

The club's top hierarchy showed up to watch interim coach Yaw Preko take charge of his first training session.

Members of the Hearts Strategy Committee, Vincent Odotei-Sowah , Thomas Esso, and Frank Nelson Nwokolo also took time to discuss and explain some of the policies the club is undertaking to the pet fans at the venue.

Team Hearts will train at the same venue tomorrow in preparation for the final three games of the 2016 Ghana Premier League season.

