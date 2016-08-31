EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ghana youth star Michael Anaba seals one-year deal with Spanish side CD Eldense



Hugely talented Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba has signed a one-year deal with Spanish side CD Eldense, less than 24 hours after terminating his contract with Elche, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Ghana youth star completed the switch on Wednesday afternoon in the European country, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The ex-Kotoko intelligent enforcer canceled his contract with Elche due to limited playing opportunities.

He was never in short of offers as he immediately signed a new 12-months deal with CD Eldense.

The 23-year-old has been guaranteed regular playing time - which informed his decision to sign for the club.

The former Windy Professionals midfielder was on the radar of several top clubs in Moldova and other Eastern European countries but opted for the Segunda B division to continue with his development.

Anaba was a member of Ghana's Under-20 squad that won bronze at the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey.

He joined Elche on an initial four-year deal from Kotoko but terminated the remaining one-year due to lack of playing time.

