CONFIRMED: Asamoah Gyan signs one-year loan deal with UAE side Al Ahli after passing medical



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has completed a season loan move back to the United Arab Emirates where he signed for Al Ahli from Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG as revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Gyan, 30, completed formalities on Wednesday after flying in from England.

He passed a mandatory medical to rubbish claims he failed similar exercise at English championship side Reading.

The iconic Ghanaian skipper, who signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG from Al Ain, is expected to replace Senegalese Moussa Sow.

The former Sunderland frontman attained a legendary status during his four-year spell with the Garden Club, where he scored 128 goals in 123 matches to secure a number of major honours.

His 95 goals in 83 league matches from 2011-15 helped Al Ain clinch three top-flight titles. Gyan won three Golden Boot awards and scored the winner in the 2014 President's Cup final against Ahli.

In 2014, Gyan was the Asian Champions League's top scorer with 12 goals. He is also Ghana's record goalscorer, with 48.

Gyan's big money-move to Shanghai SIPG was severely affected by recurrent injuries, robbing him the chance to showcase his goal scoring prowess.

He could only find the back of the net seven times in 15 appearances lasts season.

The Ghana captain will link up with Cosmin Olaroiu, his coach at Al Ain for two season with reports suggesting the Romanian played a key role in his decision to return to the UAE.

