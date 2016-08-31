Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi applauds Black Stars players for sense of patriotism after tickets row



Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has hailed the sense of patriotism of Black Stars players following a recent air tickets row with the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Several of the players funded their own trip to their native country for the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

The country's MOYS had indicated it was financially unstable to fund their trip back home for the qualifier which has no bearing on their qualification to the continental mundial.

But Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has applauded the players for their kind gesture.

'I know some of you had difficulties in coming down to honour the match because of the ticketing issues we had, but nonetheless, I want to thank you for showing your high sense of patriotism and I will applaud you for that," he said

'We are hoping to have a full house for the second training session which is scheduled for tomorrow so as to facilitate a smooth training programme for the coach ahead of the two crucial encounters."

The Ministry has asked the Ghana Football Association to field only locally-based players.

Ghana have already qualified for the finals and Rwanda have been eliminated.

That has led Ghana's MOYS to believe its funds would be better spent elsewhere.

However, Ghana coach Avram Grant wants his best players to be available so they can use the match as preparation for a World Cup qualifier against Congo in October.

