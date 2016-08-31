Prince Buaben's proposed move to Ross County officially off



Prince Buaben's proposed move to Ross County is officially off after he failed to agree personal terms.

The 28-year-old was seeking to join last season's League Cup winners from Hearts.

But the Ghana international failed to reach an agreement with the Scottish side and the deal has collapsed.

Buaben must now find a new club within hours or stay with Hearts, who are understood to be willing to let him join the Highlands for free.

He has two more years left on his current deal.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com