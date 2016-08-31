Italian second-tier side Novara keen to sign Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi from Pescara



Italian Seria B side Novara Calcio are inching closer to signing Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi.

The 10-year-old is currently on the books of Pescara.

But the youngster has been angling for a move away due to limited playing opportunities.

Reports have suggested Novara are keen to sign the enforcer before the transfer window shuts.

