Sports News | 31 August 2016 16:40 CET
Italian second-tier side Novara keen to sign Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi from Pescara
Italian Seria B side Novara Calcio are inching closer to signing Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi.
The 10-year-old is currently on the books of Pescara.
But the youngster has been angling for a move away due to limited playing opportunities.
Reports have suggested Novara are keen to sign the enforcer before the transfer window shuts.
