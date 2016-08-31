Ghanaian defender Daniel Sowatey completes one-year deal with Maltese side Xaghra



Ghanaian defender Daniel Sowatey has completed a one-year deal with Maltese second-tier side Xaghra United after a successful trial.

The former Ghana youth defender impressed during the two-week session.

Sowatey has joined the Maltese side after parting ways with Bulgarian outfit Shumen 1929.

He is expected to be key for the side as they eye promotion to the Maltese top-flight next season.

The defender could make his debut for the side in an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

