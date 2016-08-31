Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 31 August 2016 16:40 CET

Ghanaian defender Daniel Sowatey completes one-year deal with Maltese side Xaghra


Ghanaian defender Daniel Sowatey has completed a one-year deal with Maltese second-tier side Xaghra United after a successful trial.

The former Ghana youth defender impressed during the two-week session.

Sowatey has joined the Maltese side after parting ways with Bulgarian outfit Shumen 1929.

He is expected to be key for the side as they eye promotion to the Maltese top-flight next season.

The defender could make his debut for the side in an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Scars left are difficult to heal.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img