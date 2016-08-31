Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 16:40 CET

Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhasi hints he could return to club


Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatshuhashi has hinted he could stage a sensational return to the club next season.

Kenichi is current back in his native Japan after he was sacked by the club under acrimonious circumstances.

The 46-year-old attracted several fans to the stadium during his tenure at the club.

But in his post era, the club has flattered to deceive with his successor Sergio Traguil doing little to enhance his image.

The American-trained physical coach has hinted he could return to the club.

'Hearts of Oak has three games to end the league, let them concentrate on that first.' he tweeted on Wednesday.

Hearts have remained trophyless for the past seven seasons and are desperate to stem the tide.

But it appears their long-wait for a Premier League crown is fast fading as they lie fourth on the table, six points adrift of leaders Wa All Stars with three games to end the season.

