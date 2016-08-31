Bechem United prolific striker Abednego Tetteh becomes third locally-based player to earn late Black Stars call-up



Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh is the third locally-based player to have earned a late into the Black Stars ahead of the 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

The youngster, who bagged a hattrick for his local club against giants Hearts of Oak on Sunday has been invited as uncertainty continues to grow over the potential arrival of the top stars.

He becomes the second local player to have have been invited on Wednesday after Wa All Stars winger Emmanuel Ocran.

His inclusion brings to five the number of locally-based players who have earned call-up into the team ahead of the game against the Amavubi on Saturday.

Tetteh has scored 12 goals in the Ghanaian top-flight so far.

