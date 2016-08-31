Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Athletics | 31 August 2016 14:25 CET

Usain Bolt: Legendary sprinter hangs out with Daniel Sturridge in London

After participating in Rio 2016 Olympic Games where he won three gold medals, Usain Bolt is in London where he has been pictured hanging out with Liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge.

While hanging out with Sturridge, it seems Bolt was given a piece from the clothing line of the Liverpool striker.

play Usain Bolt won three gold medals at the Olympics (Andy Hooper/Daily Mail)

Athletics

