EXCLUSIVE: Wa All Stars talented winger Emmanuel Ocran earns late Black Stars call-up ahead of Rwanda AFCON qualifier



Wa All Stars wideman Emmanuel Ocran has earned a late-call-up into the Black Stars squad ahead of the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The hugely talented winger, who can also operate from attack, has been invited by coach Avram Grant as uncertainty grows over some of the top stars.

Ocran becomes the fourth locally-based player to have earned a call-up after Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed was invited to replace Ebenezer Assifuah.

There are also places for Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori as well as Ashantigold defender Kadri Mohammed.

Coach Avram Grant is unsure about the availability of striker Jordan Ayew, who is reported to be in France to seal a deal with an unnamed club, sources have hinted.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is currently in London trying to negotiate a deal with an unnamed club after talks with Championship side Reading broke down.

Winger Christian Atsu is also yet to report to the Ghana camp as he finalizes his loan switch to Newcastle United from Chelsea.

The youngster has scored six goals in 19 appearances, provided four assists and covered 1,537 minutes for the Wa-based side with three games to end the season.

The highly-rated versatile youngster bagged a hattrick against Dreams FC last weekend.

Ghana have already qualified for the finals and Rwanda have been eliminated.

