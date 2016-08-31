Albert Adomah: Burnley eye move for Ghanaian winger

Burnley are eyeing a move for Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, sources have told TEAMtalk.com.

Adomah's future at Middlesbrough has been the subject of speculation in recent days after the wide man turned down the offer of a new deal at the Riverside. Read more: Ghanaian rejects Aston Villa move

The 28-year-old was left out of Aitor Karanka's 18-man squad for last weekend's draw at West Brom and he also missed the midweek EFL Cup defeat to Fulham.

Aston Villa had expressed an interest in signing Adomah as they look to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline, but the player rejected their advances as he does not want to move back down to the Championship. Read more: Middlesbrough boss remains coy over Aston Villa target

Burnley are now monitoring Adomah's situation at Middlesbrough and are ready to make a move for the former Bristol City winger before Wednesday's deadline.

Burnley are hoping the opportunity of staying in the Premier League and regular first-team football will boost their chances of landing Adomah.

culled from teamtalk



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh