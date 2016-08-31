New world record: Premier League transfer window spending smashes the £1bn mark

Arsenal's £35m deal for Shkodran Mustafi has officially pushed the spending of the Premier League clubs past the £1billion mark.

The Manchester clubs are the top two spenders thus far-Manchester City have spent £168.2m, with their city rivals Manchester United coming second, with £145m. Arsene Wenger , following a poor start to the season have concluded late deals to come third in the list of spenders, £96m.

'This is the fourth summer in a row where we have seen record-breaking spending by Premier League clubs,' Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said.

The clubs have been helped by the decision to release their TV income in July, rather than at the beginning of August.

Biggest transfer windows Premier League

2016: £1.021bn

2015: £901m

2014: £835m

2013: £630m

2008: £500m

2012: £490m

2011: £485m



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh