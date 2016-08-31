Opinion: Hearts of Oak shot themselves in the foot with Kenichi Yatsuhashi sack

For the first time in seven seasons, the Phobians had a strong belief that their league title drought will be ending after a blossom start to the Ghana Premier League .

But that dream has failed to come to reality following a 'bad decision' taken by the club's board to part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the season had a poor pre-season. The then head coach of the club, Kenichi Yatsuhashi was heavily criticized for having no portfolio when he was appointed as the club's head coach. Kenichi never got despaired as he went on to prepare his team for the season.

play Hearts of Oak took Sergio Traguil off his first team duties on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. (Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh)

