Sports News | 31 August 2016 13:40 CET

Ashgold skipper Awudu Nafiu promises team will bounce back next season

Awudu Nafiu is disappointed Ashanti Gold failed to defend their league title but confident they will return to their best next season.

The Miners, with three matches to end the season have lost the title as they sit ninth due to their uninspiring displays.

'Things did go as we expected this season. Before the season we were hoping to defend the League title. That was our main aim,' he said.

'But we didn't start well and that affected us. We are will bounce back next season and make sure we win.'

