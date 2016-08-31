Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 31 August 2016 13:40 CET

Hearts of Oak's Mustapha Essuman eyes move abroad

Hearts of Oak midfielder Mustapha Essuman reveals he is happy at the club but will not hesitate to move abroad if the opportunity presents itself.

The veteran midfielder signed for Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.

And has been one of the key members of the team, excelling most times in the middle of the park.

"Yes, if the chance comes I will grab it, you know is every player's dream to play at the highest level,' he said.

'I am very happy to have joined a Club like Hearts of Oak and I am enjoying my time with the Club, but if an opportunity comes for me to move to Europe I will grab it.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

OPPORTUNITY COMES BUT ONCE FOR THOSE WHO ARE ALREADY PREPARED TO TAKE IT.
By: Onuapa Francis, Mann
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img