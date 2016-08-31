Hearts of Oak's Mustapha Essuman eyes move abroad

Hearts of Oak midfielder Mustapha Essuman reveals he is happy at the club but will not hesitate to move abroad if the opportunity presents itself.

The veteran midfielder signed for Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.

And has been one of the key members of the team, excelling most times in the middle of the park.

"Yes, if the chance comes I will grab it, you know is every player's dream to play at the highest level,' he said.

'I am very happy to have joined a Club like Hearts of Oak and I am enjoying my time with the Club, but if an opportunity comes for me to move to Europe I will grab it.'

