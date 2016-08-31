AL-SMITH: The most important transfer window of Asamoah Gyan's career

A lot of things are not certain with Asamoah Gyan, but what is sure is he doesn't want to spend the next few months at Shanghai SIPG.

And with the final day of England's transfer window already started, the Ghana captain needs to get a move sealed, fast.

Having seen a potential move to Reading in the Championship fall through on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear, Asamoah Gyan is now into his fourth day since flying into the south-east of England on Sunday to evaluate a number of offers.

The striker, 30, also has interest from Sunderland, Fulham and several other Championship sides, according to reports. The option on the table is a season-long loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

The player does not mind not playing in the Premier League, since getting regular playing time in a tough league is what he wants ahead of the key challenge of leading Ghana in the 2017 African Cup next year.

Indeed, Gyan has hinted strongly through his network of contacts that Reading did not agree to a deal because the Royals wanted him to stay away from the Black Stars during next January's tournament. He wrote on Twitter: "Am proud of my Country, No one can stop me from serving my country.. Ghana made me who I am today..” suggesting that he could not forfeit his role as skipper for club football.

Initial reports from a local Reading website, Get Reading, said the player had failed a medical as he could not be match fit for the next eight weeks. The club were said not to be ready to sign him up because they need a striker to hit the ground running now, not later.

NO WAGES PROBLEM

The last fortnight saw intense links with Besiktas, with Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football telling Joy Sports what was stopping a deal from happening. "They want Gyan because of the departure of Mario Gomez, but the sticking point is his wages. Besiktas aren't in a financially great position and they also have to buy within the remit of Uefa's FFP".

Financial Fair Play, in very simple terms, is a way for Uefa to ensure that clubs have a level playing field by paying bills due them. Clubs can spend up to €5million more than they earn per assessment period (three years). However it can exceed this level to a certain limit, if it is entirely covered by a direct contribution/payment from the club owner(s) or a related party. This prevents the build-up of unsustainable debt.

Besiktas have more debts than is allowed, meaning that someone had to foot Gyan's huge wage bill.

Later, it would emerge that Gyan's parent club was willing to pay a substantial part of his wages at whichever club he finds himself. But by that time, talks with the Turkish had cooled off.

This new turn of events piqued the interest of English clubs still looking to beef up squads before the window closes. But there was another problem.

THE INJURY CONUNDRUM

On form, Gyan can be unplayable.

His blistering goal to bury Algeria at the last Afcon. His thundering strikes - countless - to win matches for Ghana. The quick pop up to save Sunderland a win. And the accompanying dances.

Gyan knows how to make headlines with his goals.

But it is now going to be a battle to get a team that can allow the experienced forward to get into 100% shape after spending time on and off the injury tables.

He also has not had regular playing time at Shanghai SIPG since the club went for Brazilian star Hulk for an Asian record € 55.8 million.

“For now is like I’m not reliable that is why they brought in Hulk from Brazil and he is going to be part of the strikers so my situation at Shanghai SIPG is complicated but I’m looking at options," Gyan said recently.

“Hulk will be part of the strikers but definitely he will be the preferable choice upfront due to my persistent injuries. So my future at Shanghai is 50-50,” he told Hot FM in Accra.

Any club that goes for him will likely need a good backup for two reasons: the impending Afcon and the potential for injury.

THE GHANA CAPTAINCY

A touchy issue, but let's face it.

Black Stars fans like their captains to project a certain image. One of prestige. One of consistency. Certainty. An ambassador for the huge talent base available in the country.

For a long time, Gyan has been those things, but his struggles with fitness have made his position as the nation's most reliable striker shaky. The frightening thing is, after Gyan, there are not many names as ready replacements. Which is what makes his current predicament more frustrating.

If Gyan doesn't get game time, or somewhere to play regular football, his suitability to be captain will come under scrutiny once more. In the past, he has answered doubts about his mental toughness emphatically.

Post-World Cup 2010. The penalty miss at Afcon 2012. The many domestic problems he's had over the years. His 48 goals in 95 games over six African Cups and three World Cup tell their story.

But Ghanaians have very, very short memories. And many who worshipped him will not hesistate to crucify him and ask him to kindly pass on the armband so someone more worthy.

Gyan is notorious for this quote: "I have nothing to prove to anyone" But he must be aware that the special nature of these times means that for the umpteenth occasion - and perhaps most crucial time - he needs regular football, get himself in shape and deliver, yet again.

Whether he admits it or not, his skippership depends on it.

Isn't it strange that in the midst of all the politics going on back home about how Andre Ayew (the vice captain) is buying air tickets for players who cannot afford it, there has been no word from Gyan?

There is a reason: he has been busy sorting out his next career destination, but in that time, it is Ayew who has enjoyed total political capital and goodwill out of the existing crisis.

When the inevitable argument surfaces - and ot will come - about whether Ayew's time to wear the captaincy is due, people will not forget what he has done. And having signed a club record deal to be at West Ham, it is his stock that is rising.

And Ghanaians place premium on that.



GREAT SCORING RECORD

In all this, nobody should forget what Gyan has done. And what he can do. His figures speak for themselves.

After spending two years at Sunderland, the Ghana captain moved to UAE club Al Ain in 2012, where he scored a dizzying 73 goals in 65 games - including 44 goals in one season.

Then, in a surprise twist in July 2015, he joined Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG for a whopping £227,000 a week package.

But things did not go as planned there. Gyan scored four goals in ten appearances last season, making seven starts. This season, he's scored three in 10, making four starts. That's seven goals in 20 games.

Ordinarily, these are not bad numbers. But for the amounts used to procure his services and with his reputation, SIPG expected more. Injuries did not help at all, as has struggled to put together even five straight games since last July.

All that is behind him and he needs continuous competitive gametime. He says he is back to prove himself in England. But can he sign a deal before the clock strikes midnight?

Gyan may think this window is just another challenge to be scaled. It isn't.

Because sometimes, it is the still waters that run the deepest.

Follow Gary on Twitter @garyalsmith

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith