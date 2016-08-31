Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 12:10 CET

Peace Pipe: Nyantakyi, Afriyie resolve differences

Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie , the president and the vice president respectively of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have smoke the peace pipe.

The two topmost officials of the GFA are reported to have not been in good relation as far as work is concern over issues of trust.

There were reports that the GFA president had accused his lieutenant of aligning himself with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who is at loggerheads with the GFA.

George Afriyie, who wasn't happy with the issues gave a hint of his intention to quit from his position at the Ghana FA.

However, some senior football administrators on Tuesday at the Alisa Hotel acted as arbitrators on the matter and have helped settle it amicably.

George Afriyie after the meeting said: 'Everything has been resolved. Even If there were any misunderstanding they have been resolved," he told Kessben FM.

