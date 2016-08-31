Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 31 August 2016 12:10 CET

Christian Atsu: Agent of Black Stars winger confirms Newcastle deal

Chelsea winger Christian Atsu has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season, the player's agent hinted on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old reportedly finalised his personal terms on Tuesday on an arrangement which includes an option to buy the Ghana international outright at the end of the loan spell. Read  more: Pictures of Ghanaian players and WAGs that will redefine your relationship goals

The winger signed for Chelsea in a £3.5m deal from Porto in 2013 but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues.

Atsu's agent Saif Rubie wrote on Twiter: "Long day, long night at the toon. Official announcement to follow. #nufc #newcastle #geordieland #DeadlineDay."

Long day, long night at the toon. Official announcement to follow. #nufc #newcastle #geordieland #DeadlineDay https://t.co/20sk5tveC6 — Saif Rubie (@saifpr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sports News

By: Maame Effidua Sanful
