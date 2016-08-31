Christian Atsu: Agent of Black Stars winger confirms Newcastle deal

Chelsea winger Christian Atsu has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season, the player's agent hinted on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old reportedly finalised his personal terms on Tuesday on an arrangement which includes an option to buy the Ghana international outright at the end of the loan spell. Read more: Pictures of Ghanaian players and WAGs that will redefine your relationship goals

The winger signed for Chelsea in a £3.5m deal from Porto in 2013 but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues.

Atsu's agent Saif Rubie wrote on Twiter: "Long day, long night at the toon. Official announcement to follow. #nufc #newcastle #geordieland #DeadlineDay."

Long day, long night at the toon. Official announcement to follow. #nufc #newcastle #geordieland #DeadlineDay https://t.co/20sk5tveC6 — Saif Rubie (@saifpr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh