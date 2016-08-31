Sports News | 31 August 2016 12:10 CET
#UnBlockMeMessi: Miss Bumbum starts campaign for Lionel Messi to unblock her
Miss Bumbum Brazil, Suzy Cortez has started a campaign for Barcelona star Lionel Messi to unblock her on social media.
The Playboy model, who has been tagging the five-time World Player of the Year with pictures of her posterior and mostly a Lionel Messi shirt has been a fan of many professional footballers.
Miss Bumbum is fan of Lionel Messi.
